Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit declines 22.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 114.49 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital declined 22.04% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 114.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.114.4984.3090.0198.2336.9446.9836.1546.2526.9234.53

