Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit declines 22.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 114.49 croreNet profit of Standard Chartered Capital declined 22.04% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 114.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales114.4984.30 36 OPM %90.0198.23 -PBDT36.9446.98 -21 PBT36.1546.25 -22 NP26.9234.53 -22
