Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.97% to Rs 4.99 croreNet Loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 21.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.995.80 -14 21.2216.24 31 OPM %-45.69-27.93 --52.45-82.02 - PBDT-24.84-1.89 -1214 -39.12-22.14 -77 PBT-25.67-2.19 -1072 -42.12-23.42 -80 NP-23.67-2.19 -981 -40.12-23.42 -71
