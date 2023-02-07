Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-60.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 NP-0.04-0.02 -100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
