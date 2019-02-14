Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 8.62 croreNet profit of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.626.94 24 OPM %8.828.93 -PBDT0.270.12 125 PBT0.11-0.05 LP NP0.11-0.05 LP
