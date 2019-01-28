JUST IN
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 285.39% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 285.39% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.430.89 285 OPM %73.4710.11 -PBDT2.520.09 2700 PBT2.43-0.06 LP NP2.30-0.60 LP

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

