Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 619.54 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 20.65% to Rs 52.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 619.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 554.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.619.54554.8917.5012.17116.8472.1782.7740.6352.8743.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)