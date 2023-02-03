Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 619.54 croreNet profit of Star Cement rose 20.65% to Rs 52.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 619.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 554.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales619.54554.89 12 OPM %17.5012.17 -PBDT116.8472.17 62 PBT82.7740.63 104 NP52.8743.82 21
