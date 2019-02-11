Star Delta Transformers reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 252.06% to Rs 30.77 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 252.06% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.778.74 252 OPM %13.781.95 -PBDT4.050.08 4963 PBT3.86-0.12 LP NP3.26-0.37 LP
