Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.97% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.97% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.75% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 65.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

