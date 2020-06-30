Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.97% to Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.97% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.75% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 65.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.9532.32 -94 65.38107.74 -39 OPM %-16.924.86 -7.428.12 - PBDT1.011.52 -34 6.468.28 -22 PBT0.741.36 -46 5.647.54 -25 NP0.280.63 -56 4.395.61 -22
