Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 210.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 2867.24 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reported to Rs 210.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 578.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 2867.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2528.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2867.242528.31 13 OPM %9.77-30.39 -PBDT281.73-768.25 LP PBT281.73-768.25 LP NP210.47-578.37 LP

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:31 IST

