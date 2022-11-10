Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 2794.78 croreNet profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reported to Rs 93.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 170.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 2794.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2416.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2794.782416.70 16 OPM %4.29-9.90 -PBDT120.65-232.34 LP PBT120.65-232.34 LP NP93.10-170.49 LP
