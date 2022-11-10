Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 2794.78 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reported to Rs 93.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 170.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 2794.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2416.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2794.782416.704.29-9.90120.65-232.34120.65-232.3493.10-170.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)