Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 93.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 2794.78 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reported to Rs 93.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 170.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 2794.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2416.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2794.782416.70 16 OPM %4.29-9.90 -PBDT120.65-232.34 LP PBT120.65-232.34 LP NP93.10-170.49 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

