Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 98.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.47% to Rs 26.33 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 98.05% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.47% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.3389.15-11.3615.701.5815.430.2814.190.2713.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)