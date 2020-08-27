Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 98.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.47% to Rs 26.33 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills declined 98.05% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.47% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.3389.15 -70 OPM %-11.3615.70 -PBDT1.5815.43 -90 PBT0.2814.19 -98 NP0.2713.83 -98
