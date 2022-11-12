Star Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 210.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.05% to Rs 134.49 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills rose 210.85% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.05% to Rs 134.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.4976.8317.879.4127.0910.8825.789.5721.206.82

