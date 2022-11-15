Starcom Information Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 26.09% to Rs 0.58 croreNet Loss of Starcom Information Technology reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.580.46 26 OPM %-175.86-367.39 -PBDT-1.15-1.78 35 PBT-1.26-1.89 33 NP-1.21-1.78 32
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
