Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.864.39 11 OPM %6.385.01 -PBDT0.310.22 41 PBT0.300.21 43 NP0.220.16 38

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

