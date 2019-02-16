Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 2.12 croreNet Loss of Starlit Power Systems reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.122.45 -13 OPM %-23.580 -PBDT-0.84-0.89 6 PBT-1.09-1.15 5 NP-0.36-1.15 69
