Starlite Components standalone net profit declines 50.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 41.65% to Rs 14.82 crore

Net profit of Starlite Components declined 50.93% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 41.65% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.8225.40 -42 OPM %3.587.56 -PBDT1.232.30 -47 PBT1.062.14 -50 NP1.052.14 -51

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 12:42 IST

