Startech Finance standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.38% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.032.4313.4417.9560.4074.0764.8176.990.330.100.731.570.330.100.731.570.170.090.371.17

