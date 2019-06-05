JUST IN
Business Standard

Startech Finance standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Startech Finance rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.38% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.032.43 25 13.4417.95 -25 OPM %60.4074.07 -64.8176.99 - PBDT0.330.10 230 0.731.57 -54 PBT0.330.10 230 0.731.57 -54 NP0.170.09 89 0.371.17 -68

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 17:46 IST

