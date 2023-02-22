State Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 515.9, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% spurt in the index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 515.9, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.State Bank of India has lost around 14.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 6.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40673.6, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 515.65, down 1.54% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 3.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 10.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)