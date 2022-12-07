State Bank of India raises Rs 10000 cr for infrastructure and affordable housing

State Bank of India has successfully raised Rs. 10,000 crore Non-Convertible, Taxable, Redeemable, Unsecured Fully Paid Up Long Term Bonds - Series I at 7.51% on 06 December 2022.

The funds raised are for enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing. The funds being raised by the Bank through this issue are not meant for financing any particular project.

