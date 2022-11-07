State Bank of India up for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 615.5, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% gain in NIFTY and a 5.2% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 615.5, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18129. The Sensex is at 60898.86, down 0.08%. State Bank of India has added around 15.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 6.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41258.45, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 353.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 615.95, up 3.29% on the day. State Bank of India is up 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% gain in NIFTY and a 5.2% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)