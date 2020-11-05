Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 37.35, up 7.48% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% jump in NIFTY and a 6.85% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.35, up 7.48% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.61% on the day, quoting at 12100.4. The Sensex is at 41302.68, up 1.69%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 8.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2383.8, up 2.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 285.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37.6, up 7.89% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 4.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% jump in NIFTY and a 6.85% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

