Steel Authority of India Ltd jumps 0.91%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 105.1, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.07% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 70.05% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.1, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has dropped around 4.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5779.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 218.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 411.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.7, up 1.21% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 63.07% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% gain in NIFTY and a 70.05% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 3.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)