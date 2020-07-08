Steel Authority of India Ltd jumps 13.56%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.85, up 13.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% fall in NIFTY and a 25.42% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2022.6, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1504.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 327.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

