Steel Authority of India Ltd sees sustained buying

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.05, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.61% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% gain in NIFTY and a 13.71% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.05, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47487.2, up 0.28%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 28.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3224.85, down 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 244.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 544.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 64.3, down 0.08% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 48.61% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% gain in NIFTY and a 13.71% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)