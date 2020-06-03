Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 1.93%, rises for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 31.7, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.23% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% fall in NIFTY and a 33.06% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.7, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 9.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1956.1, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

