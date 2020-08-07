Steel Authority of India Ltd stays in winning mode

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 37.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.7, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11188.2. The Sensex is at 37981.26, down 0.12%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 6.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2294.75, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 216.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 468.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37.85, up 0.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

