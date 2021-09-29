Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 114.15, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 238.22% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% jump in NIFTY and a 149.62% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.15, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has slipped around 6.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5534.6, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 363.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 367.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.3, up 3.02% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 238.22% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% jump in NIFTY and a 149.62% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)