Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.05, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.4% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.05, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 7.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 280.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 432.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.65, up 2.81% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 36.4% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.59% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 3.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

