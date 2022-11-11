Steel Authority of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 329.36 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 26246.34 crore

Net loss of Steel Authority of India reported to Rs 329.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4338.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 26246.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26828.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26246.3426828.012.8026.22740.886850.70-442.615794.86-329.364338.75

