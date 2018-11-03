JUST IN
Steel Authority of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 553.69 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.77% to Rs 16718.04 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India reported to Rs 553.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 539.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.77% to Rs 16718.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 13617.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales16718.0413617.42 23 OPM %14.156.71 -PBDT1708.30319.43 435 PBT882.16-442.79 LP NP553.69-539.06 LP

