Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 13.30 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 3.60% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.3017.14 -22 OPM %30.6827.19 -PBDT4.875.20 -6 PBT4.695.03 -7 NP3.753.89 -4

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:36 IST

