Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 96.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 91.73 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India declined 96.61% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 91.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.73224.17 -59 OPM %-0.2913.82 -PBDT7.0731.15 -77 PBT0.8224.19 -97 NP0.8224.19 -97

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:02 IST

