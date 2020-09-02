Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 96.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 91.73 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India declined 96.61% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 91.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.91.73224.17-0.2913.827.0731.150.8224.190.8224.19

