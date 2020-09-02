Steel Exchange India standalone net profit declines 96.61% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 382.95% in the March 2020 quarter
Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1481.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tata Steel, JSW raise steel price by Rs 500-800 a tonne
-
Sales decline 59.08% to Rs 91.73 croreNet profit of Steel Exchange India declined 96.61% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.08% to Rs 91.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.73224.17 -59 OPM %-0.2913.82 -PBDT7.0731.15 -77 PBT0.8224.19 -97 NP0.8224.19 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU