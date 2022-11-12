Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.28 croreNet loss of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.280.28 0 OPM %-857.14-125.00 -PBDT-2.4830.84 PL PBT-2.4830.84 PL NP-2.4830.84 PL
