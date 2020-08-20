Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel Strips Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 38.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Steel Strips Wheels July sales decline 27% YoY
Steel Strips Wheels gains on bagging export orders
Steel Strips Wheels record muted sales in February
-
Sales decline 68.00% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.50 -68 OPM %-212.50-384.00 -PBDT2.90-2.08 LP PBT2.89-2.10 LP NP2.89-2.10 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU