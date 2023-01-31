Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit rises 2.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 938.44 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 2.53% to Rs 43.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 938.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 860.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales938.44860.52 9 OPM %11.5012.39 -PBDT87.9085.83 2 PBT67.6965.59 3 NP43.7742.69 3
