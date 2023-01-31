Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit rises 2.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 938.44 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 2.53% to Rs 43.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 938.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 860.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.938.44860.5211.5012.3987.9085.8367.6965.5943.7742.69

