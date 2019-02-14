Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 482.66 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 8.33% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 482.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 397.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales482.66397.44 21 OPM %12.7812.02 -PBDT42.4736.51 16 PBT26.9622.95 17 NP19.6318.12 8
