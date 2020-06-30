Steelcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.75% to Rs 32.71 croreNet loss of Steelcast reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.75% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.05% to Rs 7.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.91% to Rs 200.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 317.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.7179.29 -59 200.59317.92 -37 OPM %8.0418.31 -18.6218.48 - PBDT1.8312.70 -86 33.0950.71 -35 PBT-2.208.82 PL 17.0435.06 -51 NP-2.165.47 PL 7.9824.98 -68
