Steelcast standalone net profit rises 79.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Steelcast rose 79.00% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.53% to Rs 121.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

