Steelcast standalone net profit rises 79.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.53% to Rs 121.17 croreNet profit of Steelcast rose 79.00% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.53% to Rs 121.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales121.1777.41 57 OPM %23.3523.16 -PBDT28.2317.82 58 PBT23.5313.11 79 NP17.569.81 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU