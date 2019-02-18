Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.28% to Rs 11.52 croreNet Loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 86.28% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.5283.95 -86 OPM %-69.01-8.39 -PBDT-15.07-12.59 -20 PBT-16.90-13.42 -26 NP-16.90-21.76 22
