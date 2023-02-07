JUST IN
STEL Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 94.74% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 94.74% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.19 95 OPM %64.8610.53 -PBDT0.240.02 1100 PBT0.220.01 2100 NP0.150 0

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

