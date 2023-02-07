STEL Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.74% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 94.74% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.370.1964.8610.530.240.020.220.010.150

