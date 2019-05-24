STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 70.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 47.34% to Rs 4.70 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings rose 70.61% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.34% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.703.19 47 OPM %96.6084.33 -PBDT4.542.69 69 PBT4.532.68 69 NP4.472.62 71
