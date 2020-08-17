Step Two Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Step Two Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 OPM %20.0022.22 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
