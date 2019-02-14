JUST IN
Business Standard

Step Two Corporation standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Step Two Corporation declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %44.44200.00 -PBDT0.040.16 -75 PBT0.040.16 -75 NP0.040.11 -64

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:58 IST

