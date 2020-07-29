Stephanotis Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.15% to Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Stephanotis Finance reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.67% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.04% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.52 -71 1.853.63 -49 OPM %-706.67-1.92 -9.1934.71 - PBDT-1.06-0.01 -10500 0.171.26 -87 PBT-1.060 0 0.161.25 -87 NP-0.90-0.15 -500 0.120.90 -87
