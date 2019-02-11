JUST IN
Sterling Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 94.95 crore

Net profit of Sterling Biotech reported to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 168.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 94.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 87.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales94.9587.61 8 OPM %11.944.43 -PBDT114.35-106.58 LP PBT52.88-168.02 LP NP36.97-168.02 LP

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

