Sterling Green Woods consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.84% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Sterling Green Woods declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.84% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.67% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.661.29 -49 2.843.77 -25 OPM %3.0335.66 --3.8716.71 - PBDT-0.310.24 PL -1.14-0.22 -418 PBT-0.280.19 PL -1.61-0.88 -83 NP0.150.18 -17 -1.18-0.90 -31
