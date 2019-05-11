Sterling Green Woods consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Sterling Green Woods declined 55.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 3.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.291.26 2 3.774.54 -17 OPM %35.6649.21 -16.7130.40 - PBDT0.240.48 -50 -0.220.70 PL PBT0.190.35 -46 -0.880.01 PL NP0.180.40 -55 -0.900.42 PL
