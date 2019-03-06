JUST IN
Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 164.10% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 164.10% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.030.39 164 OPM %17.48-100.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.58 95 PBT-0.24-0.76 68 NP-0.24-0.58 59

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
