Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 64.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 178.60 croreNet profit of Sterling Tools rose 64.85% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 178.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales178.60128.33 39 OPM %14.0116.15 -PBDT23.2120.12 15 PBT15.2113.44 13 NP16.6010.07 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU