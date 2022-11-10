Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 64.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 178.60 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 64.85% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 178.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.178.60128.3314.0116.1523.2120.1215.2113.4416.6010.07

