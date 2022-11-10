JUST IN
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 64.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.17% to Rs 178.60 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 64.85% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 178.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales178.60128.33 39 OPM %14.0116.15 -PBDT23.2120.12 15 PBT15.2113.44 13 NP16.6010.07 65

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

