Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy director resigns

-
ALSO READ
JSW Energy inks wind turbine supply contract with GE Renewable Energy
Jubilant Ingrevia to acquire 26.6% stake in AMP Energy Green Fifteen
Cummins India slumps as DG set users urged to shift to renewable energy
Websol Energy System soars after its solar module gets MNRE approval
Praj Industries gains on MoU with India Oil Corp
-
With effect from 18 February 2022Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that Arif Saleh Doctor (DIN: 08390169), an Independent Director of the Company, has demitted his office as a Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 18 February 2022, on account of personal reasons.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU